Sharing the Word for January 13, 2020 – First Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 13, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 1:14-20

The Church now enters Ordinary Time. This section of the Church’s year comprises the weeks between the Baptism of the Lord and Lent, and between Pentecost and Advent. During these weeks we remember the “ordinary” life of Christ: His public life, His teaching, His miracles. These aspects of Jesus’ life are presented to us in continuous readings of the Gospels according to Mark, Matthew, and Luke.

We start with the Gospel of Mark, chapter one. Jesus begins His ministry by calling other men to come with Him and help Him proclaim His message of the kingdom.

It’s important to note that Jesus doesn’t work alone. In His earthly life He always had others working with Him. He still does today.