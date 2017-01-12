Sharing the Word for January 13, 2017

Friday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 13, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 4:1-5, 11

God’s voice is still making itself heard today, proclaiming a promise of rest. Rest involves fulfillment that comes after effort has ended.

God promised the Israelites journeying in the desert that they would enter into His rest. But this promise did not reach fulfillment in them because they did not have faith in the promise.

God’s promise of rest is still in force for those who accept it in faith. God created rest on the seventh day of creation, and that rest is still available to those who have faith in God’s promise. The author of Hebrews encourages his readers not to lose confidence in that promise.

God has rest in store for us if we are willing to accept it through faith in Christ.