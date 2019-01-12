Sharing the Word for January 12, 2019

Saturday After Epiphany

January 12, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 John 5:14-21

The first letter of St. John concludes with a passage about confidence. We should be confident that God will give us whatever we ask. We should pray for our brother who is sinning, confident that God will forgive him, provided his sin isn’t so serious as to exclude God’s life in him.

We should also take confidence in the awareness that God protects us from evil, that we belong to God, and that God has given us the discernment to know Jesus Christ–who is Himself eternal life, and whose life we share.

Finally, the author encourages his readers to avoid idols–that is anything that constitutes rivalry with God.

How vibrant is my confidence in the Lord? Are there any idols in my life?