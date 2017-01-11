Sharing the Word for January 12, 2017

Thursday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

January 12, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 3:7-14

Recalling the experience of the Israelites during the Exodus, the author now issues a warning to the Christians of his time against growing weary and giving up the journey toward salvation.

The author quotes Psalm 95, which was originally concerned with the Israelites in the desert. God’s help and energy is still being offered to God’s people today. He encourages them to be attentive to God’s care and be willing to accept it while it is being offered to them today. They need to be careful not to be led astray, but to be faithful today to completing the journey they have undertaken.

God offers His help to us journeying Christians of today. And He expects us to respond to it today.