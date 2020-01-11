New call-to-action
Bible open to the Psalms

Sharing the Word for January 11, 2020

Post by

Saturday After Epiphany

January 11, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: John 3:22-30

 

Today’s reading from the Gospel of John serves as a conclusion to the first portion of the Church’s liturgical year. We have heard about the preparations that God made for the birth of Jesus and John, and how these preparations came to fulfillment. We have been given some initial idea of the mission and characteristics of Jesus and John. And now it is time for them to go their separate ways. “He must increase,” says John, “I must decrease.”

We all have our own missions–our own callings from the Lord. As we end this Christmas season and move into Ordinary Time we pray that we will be found able to carry out faithfully and fruitfully what God has called us to do.

Sponsored Ad

More from Franciscan Media

Let Go Sidebar CTA 1

Mystics NEW Sidebar

This is the Life Sidebar 300x250

The Way of Simple Love, St. Therese of Lisieux Gary Caster

Armchair Mystic Sidebar NEW

Wandering and Welcome Sidebar

The Purpose Promise

Wandering and Welcome: Meditations for Finding Peace by Joseph Grant