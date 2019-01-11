Sharing the Word for January 11, 2019

Friday After Epiphany

January 11, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 John 5:5-13

John has been talking about love in the life of Christian believers. Now he talks about faith. The conviction that Jesus–true God and true man–is our savior, is based on our faith in what has been revealed to us.

When Jesus was baptized in the Jordan at the beginning of His ministry, the Spirit testified to His divine Son-ship. Jesus’ gift of Himself for our salvation was expressed by His bloody death on the cross. There are then, three sources of testimony about Jesus: the Spirit, the water, and the blood. These are of one accord and give us truth.

We still have these testimonies for our faith in the sacraments. If we accept the testimony that Jesus offers, we have eternal life.