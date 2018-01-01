Sharing the Word for January 1, 2018

Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God

January 1, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 2:16-21

Today is the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God. The Gospel reading from Luke shows us Mary in the midst of the bustle of the shepherds, who had come to see the newborn savior.

Mary stands quietly aside, watching and reflecting, taking it all in, seeking to understand. This is an appropriate attitude for us too, because we are charged, as Mary was, to know Christ and bring Him to the world.

We treasure up the thoughts of what God has done for us and given to us. We reflect on the awesome ways in which God has dealt with us. And we pray that the Lord will make us effective messengers of His good news–as Mary was.