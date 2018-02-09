Sharing the Word for February 9, 2018

Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

February 9, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 7:31-37

Having cured the Gentile woman’s daughter at a distance without even seeing her, Jesus now encounters another Gentile–a deaf man with a speech impediment.

Jesus’ cure of this man is more elaborate. He takes the man aside, touches his ears and tongue, and looks up to heaven. Jesus was trying to communicate with the man so that the man would know that Jesus was doing something for him.

These narratives teach us that Jesus took care of all kinds of people–Jews and Gentiles alike–and that His interventions took place in all sorts of ways.

Throughout our lives Jesus takes care of all of us too, whoever or whatever we may be. His care takes different forms. It all calls for our gratitude.