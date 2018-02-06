Sharing the Word for February 6, 2018

Memorial of Saint Paul Miki and Companions

February 6, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 7:1-13

Jesus seemed always to be surrounded by crowds anxious to benefit from His healing power. But there were also nit-picking scribes and Pharisees always lurking in the background trying to find fault with what Jesus said and did. They claimed that He and His disciples were not faithful observers of the law of Moses.

Jesus responds that there are priorities in religious practice. Some things are more important than others. Jesus is not opposed to religious tradition, except when it is observed without love of God and neighbor.

We Catholics have religious practices, too: reverence in church for example, and Sunday Mass attendance. But these practices and others are only pleasing to God when they are done with love and conscious attention to Him.