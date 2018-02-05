Sharing the Word for February 5, 2018 – Fifth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Memorial of Saint Agatha

February 5, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 6:53-56

“All who touched Him got well.” Two things seem to be required: 1) the accessibility of Christ–the crowds came “to wherever they heard that He was”–and 2) our outreach to touch Him.

Christ is accessible to us today in many ways: in the Church, the Scriptures, the local worshiping community, the poor and the needy, the Eucharist, the Sacrament of Reconciliation, prayer, the company of other believers, and in other ways yet besides.

If we are not healed of our ills, the problem is not Christ’s but ours, for not reaching out to be in touch with Him.

It might be well to ask ourselves today where we find Christ, and how we reach out to Him.