Sharing the Word for February 4, 2017

Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

February 04, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 13:15-17, 20-21

At the end of this long essay of encouragement, the author invites his readers to praise God, to be generous in caring for the needy, to offer respect for the leaders of the community. The letter ends with a prayer for peace for his readers. He prays that God grant them what is good for them, what is pleasing to Him.

Like the Hebrews to whom this homily was addressed, we sometimes experience some shakiness of faith. But in this passage we are offered assurance that God will provide us with everything we need to do His will and to carry out His providence. He will make us a source of glory for Himself in Jesus.

For all this we offer the Lord our thanks.