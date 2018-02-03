Sharing the Word for February 3, 2018

Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

February 3, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 6:30-34

The omnipresent crowds wouldn’t let Jesus and His disciples alone long enough to rest or eat. People were after them wherever they went.

And what were these people after? Jesus’ heart was moved with pity for them because they were like sheep without a shepherd. The people saw and pursued in Jesus what sheep see and pursue in their shepherd.

Somehow they saw food and shelter and direction and security. Everything they needed to live and prosper would somehow be given to them by Jesus and His disciples. They probably didn’t know in detail what they were pursuing, but they knew that Jesus could give them whatever they needed.

We are like needy sheep and Jesus wants to be our shepherd.