Sharing the Word for February 3, 2017

Friday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

February 03, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hebrews 13:1-8

Hebrews draws toward its conclusion with directions for practical Christian living. Professing faith is not enough without appropriate behavior.

The author tells his readers to be hospitable to fellow Christians and to offer care to those who are imprisoned. Marriage should be honored. More extended attention is given to Christians’ use of money. They should be content with what they have and be confident in the Lord’s assistance for what they need. Beyond the Lord’s help, nothing more is required. Finally, they should remember and imitate those who, presumably now dead, preached the faith to them. They may be dead, but Christ remains and is always the same.

These directives apply also to us. The Lord is our help, always with us, always the same.