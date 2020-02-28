Sharing the Word for February 28, 2020

Friday After Ash Wednesday

February 28, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 9:14-15

Fasting involves being attentive to the kingdom. In some ways the kingdom has arrived. In some ways it’s not yet here. To the extent that Christ is in possession of our hearts, the kingdom has arrived and rejoicing is appropriate. To the extent that Christ is not in possession of our hearts, the kingdom has not yet arrived and fasting and penance are called for.

Part of the process of conversion is to look into our hearts and see to what extent we are possessed by Christ and to what extent we are still called to open ourselves to a deeper relationship with Him.

Today’s reading tells us that in our relationship with Christ there is always room for rejoicing, always room for fasting.