Sharing the Word for February 26, 2018 – Second Week of Lent – Year 2

Monday of the Second Week of Lent

February 26, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 6:36-38

The Church’s survey course in conversion continues.

Today we hear about judgment and forgiveness. Jesus tells us in the reading that we cannot expect compassion and forgiveness from God unless we ourselves are compassionate and forgiving. If we are generous in loving, God will be generous to us. If we are not, God will treat us as we have treated others.

Forgiving doesn’t mean deciding that nothing has happened, and that no harm has been done. On the contrary, forgiveness affirms that harm has been done, and that there is damage to be made up for. But forgiveness involves loving the perpetrator anyhow. Loving the person who has harmed us in spite of the harm is precisely what constitutes forgiveness.

How forgiving am I?