Sharing the Word for February 25, 2020

Tuesday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

February 25, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: James 4:1-10

If we are to acquire wisdom we must pursue peace. If peace is so important, why do quarrels and fighting arise in the community?

The conflicts in the Christian community are occasioned by the love of the world, which involves enmity with God. In addition, these conflicts are bound up with the failure to pray properly–in not asking God for what we need in order to please Him, or in approaching God’s kindness to fulfill our own desires–our own pleasures.

The proper dispositions of heart for approaching God are submission to God, repentance, humility, and resistance to evil. If we want to pursue wisdom we have to pursue peace. The pursuit of peace involves the appropriate approach to God in prayer.