Sharing the Word for February 22, 2020

Feast of the Chair of Saint Peter

February 22, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 16:13-19

In pagan Rome, the last days of February were devoted to a commemoration of the deceased members of the family. A meal was held in which an empty chair represented the person whose memory was being honored. Today’s Feast of the Chair of St. Peter is a Christian take-over of this pagan custom.

The Church pays honor to St. Peter because Peter held a special place in the mission of Jesus. In today’s Gospel we see Peter giving testimony to his faith, and Jesus in turn bestowing on Peter a special place in His kingdom.

Catholics honor the pope as the successor of St. Peter. Today let’s pray for the pope and thank God for the gifts that come to the Church through him.