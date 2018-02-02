Sharing the Word for February 2, 2018

Feast of the Presentation of the Lord

February 2, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 2:22-40

On this complex Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, we recall Jesus’ being brought to the temple to be presented to God in accord with Jewish ritual. Here Jesus encountered Simeon and Anna. This feast, forty days after the birth of Christ, also marks the end of the Christmas season. In addition, today’s liturgy calls for the blessing of candles, and a procession.

The unifying concept in it all is the idea of Christ in our midst. That’s what Christmas is all about. The encounters with Simeon and Anna show us people finding God in their midst where they had been looking all along. The candles suggest that life and warmth and hope come from the Lord, who is ever in our midst.