Sharing the Word for February 19, 2018 – First Week of Lent – Year 2

Monday of the First Week of Lent

February 19, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 19:8, 9, 10, 15

The refrain for today’s responsorial psalm is based on Jesus’ bread of life saying in the Gospel of John: “My words are Spirit and life.” This refrain is set into verses from Psalm 19.

Psalm 19 uses a wide vocabulary to praise God’s Law. “The law of the Lord is perfect, the decree of the Lord is trustworthy, the precepts of the Lord are right, the command of the Lord enlightens the eye, the fear of the Lord is pure, the ordinances of the Lord are true.” In all these ways the psalm commends the law of the Lord.

No matter what you call them, the Lord’s directives are essential for our lives. We need His words for access to the Spirit, and to life.