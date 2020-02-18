Sharing the Word for February 18, 2020

Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

February 18, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 8:14-21

The Pharisees didn’t understand Jesus. His disciples didn’t either.

In today’s reading we see them in a boat with Jesus, worried because they only had one loaf of bread. Jesus tells them to beware of the bread of Herod and the Pharisees. The disciples think Jesus is talking about ordinary bread. Jesus responds with frustration. After all they had seen Him do, how can they worry about such a thing as the bread supply? He shoots a whole series of questions at them trying to get them to understand what He is about.

Our understanding of Jesus is limited and flawed too. Jesus keeps urging us to deepen our understanding of Him. Lent is a good time to give that project special attention.