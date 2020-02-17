Sharing the Word for February 17, 2020 – Sixth Week in Ordinary Time – Year 2

Monday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

February 17, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 8:11-13

Still more trouble from the Pharisees. This time they are seeking a sign from Jesus. “Do something that will guarantee the validity of your mission. Make us believe in you.” But Jesus doesn’t respond to these arrogant demands. He simply says, “No,” and goes away from them.

Jesus doesn’t force anyone to believe His teaching or accept the worth of what He promises. He doesn’t force us to become His followers. He gives us enough evidence to accept what He is all about and leaves the decision of faith and commitment to us. We have to make that decision ourselves.

Today might be a good occasion to renew our acceptance of what the Lord offers us.