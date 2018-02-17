Sharing the Word for February 17, 2018

Saturday after Ash Wednesday

February 17, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 5:27-32

On these days after Ash Wednesday, the Gospel readings are about conversion. They repeat what we heard at the imposition of ashes: “Turn away from sin .…”

Today’s story of the call of Levi is about conversion. In response to Jesus’ call, Levi gave up everything he had. The Lord’s call was not addressed to Levi because of His worthiness, but rather because he was spiritually sick, and needed the healing intervention of Jesus.

We are all spiritually infirm. To a greater or lesser extent we all need to be converted to Jesus as Levi was. Our conversion doesn’t depend on our initiative, but on the call of Jesus. He says to each of us, “Follow me.” How shall I answer today?