Sharing the Word for February 15, 2020

Saturday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

February 15, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 8:1-10

In today’s reading we see Jesus feeding the crowds–some four thousand people. This action was a repetition of God’s feeding His people with manna in the desert. It was also a sign of the Eucharist that was still to come, and of the final banquet in the kingdom of heaven. It is filled with meaning.

Basically however, this event was an action of Jesus caring for His people. In the midst of the wilderness He provides them with more abundant nourishment than they can handle.

The Lord looks after us too. We don’t always grasp the full meaning of what He does for us, but we know that His gifts are abundant. And we know that we owe Him our thanks.