Sharing the Word for February 13, 2020

Thursday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

February 13, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 7:24-30

Jesus’ primary mission was to His own people. They were to be brought first into the kingdom. Others were to benefit from the ministry of Jesus, but only later after God’s chosen people had been served. But there were exceptions.

In this narrative from Mark seven, we see Jesus in pagan territory trying to get away for some rest. But He can’t hide for long. Somehow the pagan woman gets wind of His presence and comes to ask for help for her daughter. He resists at first, but then in view of her faith and persistence He does what she asks.

Jesus still today loves and takes care of those in need even in the unlikeliest circumstances.