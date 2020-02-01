New call-to-action
Alternate Sharing the Word header image

Sharing the Word for February 1, 2020

Post by

Saturday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

February 1, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 4:35-41

 

After a series of parables about energy and growth, Mark’s Gospel now presents a group of narratives about power. The first story is about Jesus’ power over the forces of nature. He calms the violence of the storm at sea with a word or two, and expresses surprise that His followers were afraid. “Don’t you have any faith?”

The followers of Jesus still experience storms today. Some storms arise in the souls of individuals. Some roar through communities. Sometimes it seems like the whole world is threatened. Jesus’ disciples find themselves wondering whether the boat is going to go under.

But Jesus’ power can handle any storm. It’s up to us to have enough faith in Him not to be afraid.

Sponsored Ad

More from Franciscan Media

Lent with Max

Let Go Sidebar CTA 1

Mystics NEW Sidebar

This is the Life Sidebar 300x250

The Way of Simple Love, St. Therese of Lisieux Gary Caster

Armchair Mystic Sidebar NEW

Wandering and Welcome Sidebar

The Purpose Promise

Wandering and Welcome: Meditations for Finding Peace by Joseph Grant