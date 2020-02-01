Sharing the Word for February 1, 2020

Saturday of the Third Week in Ordinary Time

February 1, 2020

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Mark 4:35-41

After a series of parables about energy and growth, Mark’s Gospel now presents a group of narratives about power. The first story is about Jesus’ power over the forces of nature. He calms the violence of the storm at sea with a word or two, and expresses surprise that His followers were afraid. “Don’t you have any faith?”

The followers of Jesus still experience storms today. Some storms arise in the souls of individuals. Some roar through communities. Sometimes it seems like the whole world is threatened. Jesus’ disciples find themselves wondering whether the boat is going to go under.

But Jesus’ power can handle any storm. It’s up to us to have enough faith in Him not to be afraid.