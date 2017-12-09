Sharing the Word for December 9, 2017

Saturday of the First Week of Advent

December 9, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 147:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

This is a psalm of grateful praise for a bountiful, generous, and powerful Lord.

The Lord will be with us in time of need. He will gather us together when we have been dispersed. He is generous in His kindness to us. He heals our hurts–spiritual and physical. He is mighty, and powerful enough to oversee the stars and give them their names. All of this is a manifestation of His consistent goodness.

Our task is to be open to that goodness, to be receptive of His wisdom, to be willing to receive the vast spectrum of generosity that He wants to share with us. There is no limit to His kindness. We must accept it.

“Blessed are all who wait for the Lord.”