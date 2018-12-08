Sharing the Word for December 8, 2018

Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary

December 8, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 3:9-15, 20

Today the Church celebrates the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. On this day we recall that Mary, the mother of God, was never afflicted with original sin–never separated from sharing the life of God. In preparation for her part in the redemption of humankind, she was always in full communion with God.

The first reading for this day is from the Book of Genesis. We hear God in dialogue with Eve about her disobedience and self-seeking. He says that humanity will be afflicted with tension and struggle because of her sinfulness. Mary is the exception–sinless herself, and a source of mercy for the rest of sinful humanity.

We pray for Mary’s attention, now and at the hour of our death.