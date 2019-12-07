Sharing the Word for December 7, 2019

Memorial of Saint Ambrose

December 7, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 30:19-21, 23-26

In this reading, Isaiah gives us–in the name of the Lord–a lyrical outburst offering us reasons for hope. “No more will you weep,” the Lord says.

There will be abundance of food and drink. God will be near His people guiding them in the way of salvation. He will offer them instruction. He will deliver them from their enemies and bestow on them every kind of prosperity.

Through Isaiah God assures His people that everything is going to be all right because the Lord will make it so. This is a message of hope pure and simple–a message of assurance from the Lord. It’s important for us moving through this vale of tears to hear messages like this once in a while.