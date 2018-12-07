Sharing the Word for December 7, 2018

Memorial of Saint Ambrose

December 7, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 29:17-24

Isaiah’s prophetic proclamation continues to look forward to the time of God’s kingdom–the time of salvation, the time of healing and restored healthiness. The people will see the work of God’s hand in their midst.

It will be a time of fruitfulness for them. The condition of the deaf, the blind, and the needy will be reversed. The vicious, the scoffers, and the malicious will disappear.

These conditions foresee the life and ministry of Jesus: His care for the weak and the handicapped, His community of life and love. What Isaiah looked forward to, Jesus offered His followers during His earthly ministry, and offers us today.

“The people will keep my name holy,” the Lord says, “and will reverence the Holy One of Jacob.”