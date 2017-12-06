Sharing the Word for December 6, 2017

Wednesday of the First Week of Advent

December 6, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 15:29-37

During these first days of Advent, the Church’s liturgy gives us readings about the generosity of God, about God’s care for His people.

Today in the reading from Matthew 15, we see Jesus healing the sick and feeding the hungry. All kinds of afflicted people are cared for: the deformed, the lame, the blind. Thousands are fed in a single sitting.

The Lord is not tight-fisted with His gifts. There are no limitations on who gets cured, no restrictions on how much food will be provided.

The Lord is still generous to His people, to us. It might be good for us today to reflect on the ways in which we experience the Lord’s generosity, and to offer Him our thanks.