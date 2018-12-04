Sharing the Word for December 4, 2018

Tuesday of the First Week of Advent

December 4, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 72:1-2, 7-8, 12-13, 17

This psalm seems to have been an acclamation in honor of a Davidic king.

But the full meaning of the psalm is to be found only in Christ. The earthly king is a figure of Christ the King. This prayer-song looks forward to the king’s just rule, his glorious reign, his universal dominion, his defense of the poor and the oppressed, the prosperity of his kingdom. The psalm points to Jesus, and to the ultimate fulfillment of His reign.

The season of Advent is about the future, about the coming of the heavenly kingdom, about the gifts being offered to the people by the heavenly king, about the completion of all our hopes.

“Justice shall flourish in His time and the fullness of peace forever.”