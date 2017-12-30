Sharing the Word for December 30, 2017

Sixth Day in the Octave of Christmas

December 30, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 2:36-40

The Holy Family also met Anna in the temple. Like Simeon, she was looking for the savior that God had promised to send. She was ever-attentive to God, and when she saw Jesus she knew that her prayers had been answered. She gave thanks to God and spoke about the child to anyone who would listen.

We have been gifted with the same gifts that God conferred on Anna. We have been enabled to recognize the savior. We have been called to share our knowledge of the Lord with everyone around us.

It is not just Jesus who is a gift to His people. We are all gifts to one another if we are willing to share what God has given us.