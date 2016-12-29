Sharing the Word for December 30, 2016

Feast of the Holy Family–Jesus, Mary, and Joseph

December 30, 2016

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Matthew 2:13-15, 19-23

This remembrance of the Holy Family’s escape from the death threats of Herod reminds us again that Jesus experienced real life as few of us have. It is amazing when you think of it, but never can we say to God, “Oh, if you only knew what I am suffering and going through.” God, in the person of Jesus could respond to us, “Oh, indeed I do…if you only knew.”

It also helps us to appreciate the worry and utter terror that Mary and Joseph went through in caring for Jesus, knowing that their infant son was in mortal danger from King Herod. Their desire to keep him alive and safe forced them to leave their home and loved ones and travel to a strange land. And in fact this is exactly what so many in Syria and other war-torn nations suffer each and every day.

It is important for us to understand that the gospels are not just “historical documents.” The events recorded in scripture are being lived out right here and now if we only open our eyes to see them. The suffering face of Jesus can be seen on TV news any night of the week.