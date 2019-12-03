Bible open to the Psalms

Sharing the Word for December 3, 2019

Post by

Memorial of Saint Francis Xavier

December 3, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Luke 10:21-24

 

In today’s Gospel from Luke 10 Jesus tells His disciples that the eyes that see what they see are blessed.   And what is it they see? In Jesus the disciples see the fulfillment of God’s plan of creation. They see eternal salvation and happiness. Everything God has promised to His people is present in Jesus.

Our eyes are blessed even as the eyes of Jesus’ disciples were blessed. Everything that constitutes our final fulfillment–our ultimate well-being–is here in our midst in the person of Jesus. We don’t have to look beyond Him. It’s all here.

The appropriate response to what our eyes see is ongoing and conscious awareness of the Lord’s generosity to us, and thanksgiving.

