Sharing the Word for December 3, 2018 – First Week of Advent – Year 1

Memorial of Saint Francis Xavier

December 3, 2018

Yesterday we entered again the season of Advent. Advent celebrates the coming of the Lord into our midst to redeem us.

These “Sharing the Word” reflections took as their subject the weekday Gospel readings two years ago and the weekday first readings last year. This year we’ll reflect on the Responsorial Psalms for the seasons of Advent, Christmas, Lent, and Eastertime, and the first readings for Ordinary Time that weren’t called for in last year’s calendar.

Today’s Responsorial Psalm is marching music. God is calling His people to make their way to His city, to take joy in His peace. God still calls His people to be with Him today. He calls us to come home to Him. May we march to His house rejoicing.