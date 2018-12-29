Sharing the Word for December 29, 2018

Fifth Day in the Octave of Christmas

December 29, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 96:1-2a, 2b-3, 5b-6

This psalm occurs several times during the Christmas season. It invites all mankind to praise the glories of the Lord, to proclaim His salvation. It’s an appropriate theme for the time that recalls the birth of our Savior.

It calls for all nations to join the chorus of praise. It calls for a new song, appropriate to the renewal of creation through the coming of the Lord.

There is always reason to sing a new song because there are always new blessings to praise God for. Each day, each moment is a unique experience of our relationship with God. If we find it hard to see the gift, the problem is in our narrowness of vision, not in the lack of generosity on God’s part.