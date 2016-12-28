Sharing the Word for December 29, 2016

Fifth Day in the Octave of Christmas

December 29, 2016

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 John 2:3-11

We are called to fellowship with Jesus, to walk in the light of His goodness.

This involves more than just knowing Him. If we claim to know Jesus we must also obey His commandments. If we claim to be in union with Him we have to follow His example. If we claim to be in His light we must love our brother, else we remain in the darkness.

All this is what believers have been taught from the beginning. Its newness consists in the light that comes with Christ. This light shines in us if we obey the commands of Jesus.

Being a believer is not a matter of abstraction and theory. It involves practice: the practice of love for all others who follow Him.