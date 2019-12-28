Sharing the Word for December 28, 2019

Feast of the Holy Innocents

December 28, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 John 1:5-2:2

In this passage light represents truth and goodness: darkness–error and sinfulness. To walk in light or darkness is to live according to truth or error.

Each of us is a sinner to a greater or less extent. If we say that we are without sin we are deceiving ourselves. We must acknowledge our sinfulness and present ourselves to God’s mercy and faithfulness. He will cleanse and forgive us. To say we are without sin makes God–who stands ready to forgive us–into a liar.

John is not trying to lead his readers into sinning, but wants to reassure them that if they sin Christ stands ready to forgive. How ready am I to admit my sinfulness and turn to the Lord for forgiveness?