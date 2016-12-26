Sharing the Word for December 27, 2016

Feast of St. John, Apostle and Evangelist

December 27, 2016

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 John 1:1-4

For the next few weeks the Church gives us first readings from the first letter of St. John.

The First Letter of John is more of a theological essay than a formal letter like the other letters in the New Testament. It was probably written by the apostle John. Its purpose was to combat certain false ideas that were making their way through the early Church. The author uses straightforward and simple language with generous servings of repetition.

Today’s reading gives us a prologue to the entire letter.

John identifies himself as one who has heard and seen and been in close contact with the Word of Life. Fellowship with the Word is what the author intends to share with his audience and with us.