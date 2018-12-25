Sharing the Word for December 25, 2018

Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord

December 25, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Isaiah 9:1-6

This reading is a proclamation of hope. It announces the coming of an ideal king. He will bring light and joy and fulfillment and peace and justice.

We Christians believe that the figure that Isaiah announced was Jesus, the Christ. His birth in the middle of the night was the beginning of a new day–a burst of light in the darkness.