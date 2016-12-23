Sharing the Word for December 24, 2016

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Advent

December 24, 2016

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Samuel 7:1-5, 8b-12, 14a, 16

God is speaking to David through Nathan the prophet. He is telling David what lies ahead for him and his descendants.

God will continue to look after David and his people. God will give them peace and prosperity, rest from all their enemies. Most significant of all, God will raise up an heir for David. God will be a father to him. His kingdom will be firm and will last forever.