Sharing the Word for December 24, 2016

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Advent
December 24, 2016
Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Samuel 7:1-5, 8b-12, 14a, 16
God is speaking to David through Nathan the prophet. He is telling David what lies ahead for him and his descendants.
God will continue to look after David and his people. God will give them peace and prosperity, rest from all their enemies. Most significant of all, God will raise up an heir for David. God will be a father to him. His kingdom will be firm and will last forever.
All this is fulfilled in Jesus and in His community of believers. In Jesus God has been proven faithful to the promises He made to David. In Jesus we have been blessed by God’s faithfulness. When we celebrate Jesus’ coming among us, we recall God’s promise. We recall God’s faithfulness. We respond with gratitude.