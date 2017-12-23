Sharing the Word for December 23, 2017

Saturday of the Third Week of Advent

December 23, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 25:4-5ab, 8-9, 10, 14

As we approach the celebration of the birth of Christ at Christmas, God addresses His message of salvation to us: “Lift up your heads and see; your redemption is at hand.”

We are being invited to reach out to the Lord, Who wants to guide us and lead us to salvation. He offers us His friendship through paths of kindness and constancy. In spite of our sinfulness He guides us to justice, provided only that we be obedient to Him, provided that we acknowledge our lowliness.

The Lord is coming. He calls for our attention–for our response. He invites us to recognize His saving plans for us.

“Lift up your heads and see,” He says to us. “Your redemption is near at hand”–today.