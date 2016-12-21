Sharing the Word for December 22, 2016

Thursday of the Fourth Week of Advent

December 22, 2016

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 1 Samuel 1:24-28

During Advent, Scripture presents us with four men born in special ways. First, the story Sampson–superseded this year by the Fourth Sunday of Advent. Then Samuel in today’s first reading. In various Gospel readings throughout Advent we hear about the conception and birth of John the Baptist and of Jesus.

All four stories involve interventions on the part of God to bring to birth His agents. The Lord has ways of getting His will done.

That’s how things were in biblical times. That’s how things still are today. God may not intervene with visions and miraculous births, but He is active in every human life nonetheless.

At Christmas we celebrate the birth of Jesus. But we also celebrate God’s plans for each of us.