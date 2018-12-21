Sharing the Word for December 21, 2018

Friday of the Third Week of Advent

December 21, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Song of Songs 2:8-14

The Song of Songs is a scriptural love poem. Two lovers have been separated by the rigors of winter. Now spring returns. The flowers and the trees are in bloom. The suitor runs across the mountains and approaches the house of his beloved. She waits impatiently, watching behind the wall near the window, then at the door. Finally she hears his voice calling her to come to him. “Your voice is sweet,” he says, ”and you are lovely.”

Christian believers have long looked upon this book of the Bible as a love song of the Lord for His beloved, the Church. The Lord longs to be united with His people. His people long for Him.

Christmas is a season of special affection between the lovers.