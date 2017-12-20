Sharing the Word for December 20, 2017

Wednesday of the Third Week of Advent

December 20, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 24:1-2, 3-4ab, 5-6

Today Scripture invites us to let the Lord enter–our world, our life, our heart. He wants to be with us and wants us to be with Him. During the season of Advent we renew our attachment to the Lord and invite the Lord to renew His outreach to us.

All creation is His. He created it. He maintains its worth, its beauty, its goodness. We associate with the Lord and His creation by striving for cleanness of heart, by desiring what is precious in His sight, by seeking the face of God. We relate to Him by submission to His will.

As Advent moves toward completion, we continue our efforts to receive the blessings He wants to confer on us.

“Let the Lord enter.”