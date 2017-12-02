Sharing the Word for December 2, 2017

Saturday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

December 2, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Daniel 7:15-27

Further interpretation of Daniel’s vision. Special attention is given to the fourth beast representing the kingdoms of the Greeks, and in particular King Antiochus IV Epiphanes, who persecuted the Jews of Jerusalem and Judea. Its triumph would be brief, and dominion over it would soon be given to the holy ones of Israel.

All this applies to us, also. God will triumph in the end. Everything sinful, wounded, warped, will be made whole. The deepest, most moving experiences of our lives will prove to have been faint previews of God’s full reality, of God’s care-filled plans for His people.

Everything will turn out all right. All dominions will serve and obey Him.

This is a comforting thought with which to conclude the Church’s year!