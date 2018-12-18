Sharing the Word for December 18, 2018

Tuesday of the Third Week of Advent

December 18, 2018

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Jeremiah 23:5-8

Jeremiah was the prophet of doom par excellence. He was called to speak God’s message to the Jews in the last years before the Babylonians overtook Jerusalem and destroyed it.

In this passage however, Jeremiah is atypically positive. He looks forward to a time when God’s people will be saved and dwell in security, when there will be a wise king who will govern with justice. The people will be more glorious than it was at the time of its liberation from Egypt.

God is showing Jeremiah the messianic future, a time of justice and prosperity. Christians have seen the fulfillment of this future in the coming of Jesus. He will bring the people to a new kind of security. He will be our justice.