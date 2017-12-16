Sharing the Word for December 16, 2017

Saturday of the Second Week of Advent

December 16, 2017

This is a prayer of confidence in God’s presence.

We pray that the Lord will rouse His power on our behalf, that He will protect what He has planted, that He will be with us and give us new life. It is an Advent prayer par excellence .

All our safety, our vigor, our vitality, all the meaning in our life comes from the power of the Lord. Our salvation consists in our being in touch with Him.

We are in touch with God in prayer, in Scripture, in the liturgy, in the community of faith. Whenever we put ourselves consciously in God’s presence, His face shines on us. It is shining on me now.

Let us see your face, Lord, and we shall be saved.