Sharing the Word for December 15, 2017

Friday of the Second Week of Advent

December 15, 2017

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Psalm 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6

The refrain for today’s responsorial psalm is not from the Book of Psalms but from the Gospel according to John. Jesus promises His followers light and life.

Light and life come to those who walk in the ways of the Lord. Following God’s ways brings roots to our lives that can come from no source other than the law of the Lord, and ongoing reflection and delight in His presence.

By contrast, the way of the wicked yields only dry chaff–fruitless and unproductive.

This responsorial psalm and its refrain present us with a challenge. The quality of our life is determined by the path that we follow. What path am I following in my life? What kind of harvest is it likely to produce?