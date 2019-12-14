Sharing the Word for December 14, 2019

Memorial of Saint John of the Cross

December 14, 2019

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Sirach 48:1-4, 9-11

In the Gospel reading for today Jesus is speaking to His apostles about Elijah, who was expected to return to prepare the way for the Messiah. In our Old Testament reading we hear the wise man Sirach giving an overview of Elijah’s accomplishments.

God sends spokesmen to proclaim His message to His people: strong, brave, assertive men like Elijah and John the Baptist and Jesus. They come at the time appointed for them and deliver the message that God has given to them.

We too, are invited to be God’s spokesmen. This doesn’t mean calling down fire or bringing famine on the earth. Rather it’s a vocation to give calm and constant witness to our dedication to the presence and word of the Lord.